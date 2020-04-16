Coronavirus Outbreak: 170 Districts Countrywide Categorised As Hotspots

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has categorised 170 districts as hotspots in its battle against the Coronavirus pandemic raging through the country, the news agency ANI reported. It has also identified 207 districts which have clusters and are in the non-hotspot zone. Districts without infections fall under the Green Zone.

These 170 hotspot districts will further be broken up into two sub-categories--those with large outbreaks (123) and ones with clusters (47). If no cases get reported for a period of 14 days, a hotspot district can be turned into an orange zone. Further, if a district does not report coronavirus positive cases for 28 days, it can be moved to the green zone, according to the ANI report.

Mumbai, South Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Kasaragod (Kerala) are the districts with the highest load of coronavirus positive cases in the country. The respective states have put in place strict containment strategies in line with the guidelines of the Centre.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has now risen to 12,380 with 414 deaths and 1488 recoveries. Maharashtra has recorded the most cases (2916) with a high rate of recovery (295). The state has reported 187 deaths. Delhi has reported 1578 cases with 32 deaths and 40 recoveries. Tamil Nadu has recorded 1242 cases of coronavirus positive with 14 deaths and 118 recoveries.

With rising number of coronavirus positive cases being reported over the last few days from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the situation for these states has become even more challenging.