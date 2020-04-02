Coronavirus Outbreak: PM To Hold Video Conference With CMs Of All States

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact through a video chat with chief ministers of all states on Thursday. PM Modi is likely to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus crisis in the country. West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not participate in the Prime Minister's video meet according to media reports.

The Prime Minister's interaction comes as the country has been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of Coronavirus positive cases. On Wednesday, 437 new cases were reported across the country, the highest in the country so far.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 1834. 41 deaths have been reported from various states due to the virus. 1649 of the total number are reported to be active cases, while 144 have recovered.

The sharp overnight spike is attributed to several cases of people who tested positive after returning from the religious congregation in Nizamuddin organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in early March. However, Health ministry officials have stated that the rise recorded in the number of cases does not represent a nationwide trend, but is only connected largely to the religious congregation held by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in the national capital.

States across the country have begun the process of tracking down and quarantining those who attended the Nizamuddin congregation.