Coronavirus update India: Country recorded 30,000 cases in 24 hours for the first time

Coronavirus update India: Coronavirus daily cases in India crossed 30,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, A total of 32,695 people tested positive for the infection in the past 24 hours beginning 8 am, Wednesday,

In the past 24 hours, 606 coronavirus positive people gave away to the deadly virus, pushing India's death count to 25,915. With the latest figures released by the health ministry, virus effected patients count in India has climbed to 968,876. 612,815 members recovered from this deadly virus, while 331,146 are still active in the country, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 recovery rate rose to 63.24 per cent on Wednesday, even as the country saw yet another record daily jump of over 32,000 cases, according to Union health ministry data. The ministry said, "Aggressive testing, timely diagnosis and effective management of patients either through supervised home isolation or active medical attention in hospitals have led to a surge in recovered cases."

Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases have mounted to 275,640 followed by Tamil Nadu with 1.51 lakh Covid-19 cases.