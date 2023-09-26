Couple hacked to death over black magic in Gajapati

Berhampur : In a shocking incident, a couple was hacked to death on the suspicion of practising black magic at Ghodapanka village in Gajapati district on Monday night. The victims were identified as Kapilendra Malik and his wife Sasita. Police detained 16 persons on Tuesday for interrogation.

Police reached the spot and seized the bodies on Tuesday morning. ”During initial investigation, we found that the couple had been killed by some villagers for practising witchcraft,” said a police officer. Police have also seized two knives and one axe from the house of Kapilendra which were used in the murder.

Sources said the miscreants barged into Kapilendra’s house at Tala Sahi and attacked him with weapons around 8 pm on Monday. While Kapilendra died on the spot, his wife, who initially tried to save him, ran away from the spot. Her body was found lying in a pool of blood on the road.