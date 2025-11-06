Court convicts man accused in 2018 attempt to murder case

A Delhi court has convicted a man accused of attempting to kill a person by attacking him with a brick and stabbing him multiple times in 2018.

Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana was hearing a case against Mohammad Saleem, who was accused of attacking Jaggi with a brick and stabbing him multiple times while he was returning from his office near Dabri extension on November 25, 2018.

In an order dated October 28, the judge said, “Considering the material available on record, I am of the considered view that accused Saleem had attacked complainant Jaggi initially with a brick by causing injury on his head and when he resisted, he attacked him with a knife.”

Saleem was charged under section 307 of the IPC (attempt to murder).

“The nature of injury and the weapons are duly exhibited by the prosecution. Hence, offence has been proved by the prosecution against accused beyond reasonable doubt and he is convicted,” the court said. It said that the prosecution proved the nature of injuries suffered by victim as dangerous to life and the injuries were inflicted on the vital part of the body.

“Chest is a vital part of the body and the intention of the accused was clear that he had attacked upon the complainant with an intention to commit his murder. “He caused two injuries on the person of the complainant with a knife which is again a reflection of his intent,” the court said. It said that the accused stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp edged weapon and established that the intention of the accused was to “commit murder and not to cause superficial injuries”.

“Apart from causing injuries with the knife, he also caused injuries on the head of the complainant with the help of piece of brick. Head is also a vital part of the body and accused was fully aware that by hitting the complainant with a brick, he could have caused his death,” the court said.

The matter has been posted for hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence to a later date.