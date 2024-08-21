Live
- Concerns rise over Forest Minister’s encroachment clearance order
- NIA charge sheets 2 for promoting activities of ISIS in India
- Japanese students complete AI research internship at MITS
- YSR responsible for increasing capacity of Somasila reservoir: Kakani
- Pocharam appointed as Govt Advisor
- Cong files complaint against KTR over ‘Cheap Minister’ remark
- Resolve Dharani applications within 10 days: Min to Collectors
- Collector inspects Yerpedu Vyasasramam
- Credit for IT revolution goes to Rajiv: Dy CM
- Teen alleges molestation; teacher booked
Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 27
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the period of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till August 27 in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of his judicial custody granted earlier. The court is likely to consider on August 27 a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Kejriwal.
