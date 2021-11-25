Covaxin only 50% effective against Covid

New Delhi: Covaxin, one of the main vaccines used in India's coronavirus immunization drive, provides only 50% protection against symptomatic Covid-19, according to a real-world study that suggests the shot is less effective than initially thought.

As India was slammed by its second major Covid wave earlier this year, researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi analysed data from 2,714 of the hospital's health workers who were showing signs of infection and underwent RT-PCR testing between April 15 and May 15, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

At the start of the country's vaccination campaign in January, staff at AIIMS had exclusively been offered Covaxin, a shot co-developed by India's state-funded health research agency and local company Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

