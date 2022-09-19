Covid: 12 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 fresh Covid cases on Monday that took the infection tally to 4,78,947, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,784. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the Union Territory, they said.

All the new cases were reported from Kashmir division, officials said. There are 194 active cases, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,73,969, they officials said, adding that there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).