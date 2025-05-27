Covid-19 fears return to Patna

Patna: After nearly a year of no reported Covid-19 cases in Bihar’s capital, two suspected Coronavirus cases have surfaced at a private hospital located on Patna’s Bailey Road in the last 24 hours, sparking concern within the health administration.

According to a hospital official, both patients had initially visited the OPD with complaints of cold, cough, fever, and breathing difficulties four days ago.

Upon medical examination, a drop in oxygen saturation levels was noted in both individuals, prompting the hospital to conduct Covid-19 testing.

One of the patients, whose condition was found to be critical, has been admitted to the hospital, while the other recovered with outpatient treatment.