Covid Vaccination: Full list of Indian States, Willing to Offer Free Vaccines

Nearing to 24 states have come forward and have made announcement to offer free covid-19 vaccines to their people starting from May 1st. This move would not only help ramp up India's immunization campaign, but also these vaccines may offer good protection for ten months or more.

Some states are offering free vaccines to all, but only a few of these states have clarified that they would be offering free vaccines to the people whose age group is in between 18 to 45 only, However, the central government's drive for free vaccination to all individuals whose age is above 45 years will continue.

So, far more than 14.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, to those whose age is above 45 years and to frontline as well as healthcare workers. The major aim of the immunization drive is a fight Covid-19 outbreak, from 1st May it would be expanded to all individuals whose is above 18 years.

The above announcement when made, has brought sigh of relief, to many as our nation is struggling with high rise in the number of fresh cases and death on a daily basis. On Monday, as per Union Ministry, India Covid-19 cases stood above 3.52 lakh and number of deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday morning was around 2812.

Since April 15th, India has been witnessing a daily increase of above 2 lakh cases. Since last few days, India is constantly witnessing more than 3 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 2000 deaths.

A List of the states which are willing to offer free vaccine is given below

1. Bihar

2. Jharkhand

3. Uttar Pradesh

4. Punjab

5. Haryana

6. Madhya Pradesh

7. Chhattisgarh

8. Sikkim

9. Bengal

10. Assam

11. Goa

12. Tamil Nadu

13. Telangana

14. Andhra Pradesh

15. Kerala

16. Odisha

17. Delhi

18. Jammu and Kashmir

19. Himachal Pradesh

20. Gujarat

21. Maharashtra

22. Rajasthan

23. Karnataka

24. Uttarakhand

Most states listed here, are ready to offer Covid-19 vaccine free for all, there are few of them, they have announced that free of cost of vaccine would be available to individuals whose age is 18 years to 45 years. These states are Karnataka, Andhra Pradhesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Sikkim and Jharkhand.

Next phase of immunization in West Bengal

The next phase of immunization would begin in West Bengal, starting from May 5th instead of May 1st, because of ongoing assembly election in the state. The state would wrap up its polling on the 29th April and the results would be declared on 2nd May.

Cost of the Vaccine

The state would start procuring vaccines from two major manufacturers, Serum institute of India and Bharat Biotech. Covishield produced by Serum institute of India would be procured by the state government at a price of Rs. 400 each dose. And Similarly, Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech would selling each dose to state government at a price of Rs.600.