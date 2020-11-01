Covid vaccine drive may span over a year: Centre

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has said the drive for the introduction of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease will span over a year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from healthcare workers and therefore it is important to create strong advisory and coordination mechanism at the state and district levels.

"It is necessary to guide the process of Covid-19 vaccine introduction while ensuring minimal disruption of other routine health care services including immunisation," the ministry said.The Health ministry has sought the constitution of committees at state and district levels, which will review preparatory activities in terms of cold chain preparedness, operational planning, strategies for state-specific challenges in terms of geographical terrain and hard-to-reach areas, etc.

In a letter to states and Union territories, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has suggested setting up of a state steering committee (SSC) chaired by the chief secretary, a state task force (STF) led by the additional chief secretary or principal secretary (health), and a district task force (DTF) to be headed by the district magistrate.

The Centre has asked states to constitute committees for coordination and overseeing Covid-19 vaccination drive while ensuring minimal disruptions in other routine healthcare services and stressed early tracking of social media to dispel rumours which could impact the community acceptance of coronavirus inoculation.

"Ensure early tracking of social media and other platforms for possible misinformation and rumours around Covid-19 vaccine that could impact the community acceptance for the vaccine," it said.