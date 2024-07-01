Live
- Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao attended the farewell meeting of Zilla Parishad Sarva Sabha
- Majhi listens to people’s grievances
- India likely to get above-normal rainfall in July as monsoon picks up pace: IMD
- Post T20 World Cup win euphoria, India look to future without Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja
- IANS Analysis: Chinese aggression with Philippines - a revisit to China's old tactics
- US Supreme Court rules ex-Presidents have absolute immunity for official act, not unofficial acts
- Rahul Gandhi has insulted crores of Hindus: BJP leaders
- Proceedings hampered at Calcutta HC as lawyers close to Trinamool protest against new criminal laws
- Meditation and Communication Cut-off: Secrets behind ace cueist Pankaj Advani's success
- Patanjali Ayurved Sells Home and Personal Care Business to Patanjali Foods for Rs 1,100 Crore
Just In
CPI-M gives 'final warning' to Thiruvananthapuram mayor
In 2020, then 21-year-old Arya Rajendran created history by becoming the youngest mayor of the country as she was sworn in at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation.
Thiruvananthapuram: In 2020, then 21-year-old Arya Rajendran created history by becoming the youngest mayor of the country as she was sworn in at the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation. Since then, she has been in the news on quite a few occasions for the wrong reasons.
At the CPI-M Thiruvananthapuram district committee meeting held to take stock of the dismal performance of the party in the Lok Sabha polls, she came under fire from several quarters for her 'childish behaviour' . After getting a dressing down, she was given a last warning to mend her ways.
In April she and her husband Sachin Dev, a party legislator, came under fire from several quarters for immature, rude and arrogant behavior with a driver of the state owned KSRTC.
This case is now before a court here after the driver filed a police complaint.
At the party’s stocktaking meeting, a few senior leaders expressed their displeasure at the public conduct of Rajendran and after a discussion, it was decided to give a final warning to her.
The leadership felt that if she was removed for her repeated immature behavior, it might affect her political future.
At one point of time there was talk of fielding her for the Lok Sabha, even when she was being seen as a likely candidate for the next assembly elections from the capital district.