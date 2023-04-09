CR Rao Receives Top Honour For Crucial Statistical Theory

Indian-American statistician Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao received the 2023 International Prize in Statistics, also known as the Nobel prize of statistics at last week. C.R. Rao has been given the 2023 International Prize in Statistics, according to a tweet from the International Prize in Statistics on April 3. The tweet noted that Rao's work from more than 75 years ago is still having a significant impact on science.



The prize, which honours any significant accomplishment made by a person or any team, is given out twice a year by a partnership between five of the world's top statistical organisations.

At Ottawa, Canada's yearly International Statistical Institute World Statistics Conference, Rao will receive the honour, which comes with a $80,000 cash reward. Three essential conclusions were presented by Rao in his research work, which was published in the Bulletin of the Calcutta Mathematical Society in 1945. These results paved the path for the current discipline of statistics and provided statistical tools that are still widely utilised in science today.

Meanwhile, Rao, an Eberly professor emeritus in the statistics division at Pennsylvania State University who was born in Karnataka in 1920, is one of the founders of the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, with which he has been affiliated since 1941. He holds a ScD and a PhD from Cambridge University.

In addition to serving as the Jawaharlal Nehru Professor and National Professor in India, Rao has also served as a University Professor at the University of Pittsburgh, the Eberly Professor and Chair of Statistics, and the Director of the Center for Multivariate Analysis at Pennsylvania State University.