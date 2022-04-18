Crater on Mars looks like an alien footprint!

New Delhi: An image of the Mars crater released by Nasa has gone viral on social media. The space agency captured the image using the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE), on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

"The Martian crater marks the spot," Nasa wrote in the caption of the Instagram image, adding, "The map is projected here at a scale of 50 centimetres (19.7 inches) per pixel," Nasa wrote in the caption.

Several Instagram users commented on the Instagram post shared by Nasa. "Looks like an alien footprint on Mars," wrote one user. "All of God's creation encompasses beauty and the universe is not an exemption," said another. "Something spectacular that leaves you speechless!!!" added a third.

In the caption, Nasa also revealed that a larger crater sits within a second rocky basin, designated the "Airy Crater".

The post further explained that the Airy Crater originally defined zero-longitude for the Red Planet. But as scientists started capturing more detailed images of the planet's surface, they needed a more precise marker. Therefore, Nasa designated the smaller crater - dubbed Airy-0 (zero) - as its Prime Meridian in order to not alter existing maps.