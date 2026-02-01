  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Creativity and AI in School Education

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 5:06 PM IST
Creativity and AI in School Education
X

School education providers welcome the push for creativity and AI-enabled learning.

Vinod Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Edunation

The Union Budget 2026–27 demonstrates a strong commitment to an inclusive and future-ready education ecosystem. Content Creation Labs in 15,000 schools and AI-enabled learning will help nurture creativity, digital confidence, and personalised education.

Reduced TCS on education expenses further reinforces the Budget’s learner-centric approach.

Tags

Union Budget 2026–27School Education ReformsAI-Enabled LearningCreative EducationDigital Inclusion
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Budget 2026 to boost education and employment creation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Budget 2026 to boost education and employment creation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

National News

More
Share it
X