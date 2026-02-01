Creativity and AI in School Education

School education providers welcome the push for creativity and AI-enabled learning.

Vinod Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Ryan Edunation

The Union Budget 2026–27 demonstrates a strong commitment to an inclusive and future-ready education ecosystem. Content Creation Labs in 15,000 schools and AI-enabled learning will help nurture creativity, digital confidence, and personalised education.

Reduced TCS on education expenses further reinforces the Budget’s learner-centric approach.