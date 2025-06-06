Cricket Association Sought Official Permission For Vidhana Soudha Victory Celebration

Official correspondence reveals that the Karnataka State Cricket Association had formally requested government approval to organize a victory celebration at the state's prestigious Vidhana Soudha building, contingent upon Royal Challengers Bengaluru's success in the IPL 2025 tournament.

The letter, dated June 3 and accessed by India Today TV, demonstrates that cricket officials had proactively sought authorization from state authorities before planning any celebratory events at the government complex. The communication was specifically addressed to the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms, outlining the association's intention to conduct a felicitation ceremony for the RCB team.

According to the documentation, KSCA Chief Executive Officer Shubhendu Ghosh signed the formal request, which detailed plans for the event to take place at Vidhana Soudha Grand Steps on June 4. The letter explicitly stated the conditional nature of the celebration, noting it would proceed "in case Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the IPL 2025 title."

The correspondence also identified DNA Entertainment Networks as the designated event management company responsible for coordinating the arrangements. This professional approach suggests the cricket association was treating the potential celebration with appropriate administrative formality and advance planning.

Notably, the letter informed government officials about anticipated high-profile attendance, specifically mentioning that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were expected to participate in the felicitation ceremony. The document stated that these dignitaries would be "gracing the occasion & felicitating the RCB Players & Support Staff."

Timeline records indicate that the government received this formal request by 7:30 PM on June 3, providing officials with advance notice of the proposed celebration. The KSCA demonstrated transparency by offering complete cooperation with any additional requirements, with the letter explicitly stating that CEO Ghosh remained available for "any further clarifications" that the DPAR office might require.

This correspondence underscores the systematic approach taken by the cricket association in ensuring proper governmental authorization before utilizing the iconic Vidhana Soudha venue for sports-related celebrations, following established protocols for public building usage.