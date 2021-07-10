Crowding at tourist spots a serious concern: Centre

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday expressed concern over the massive gatherings at famous tourist destinations across India and said that they could become Covid-19 hotspots that could trigger the third wave of the pandemic.

Addressing a press conference, the Health Ministry urged people to continue following appropriate Covid-19 behaviour including usage of masks and sanitisers and practising social distancing as cases might rise again.

"We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," said Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul.

The Health Ministry also debunked myths around COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women and said that vaccines are "safe and effective" against the infection.

"Pregnant women should get vaccinated. It is very important," Dr Paul said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said that more than half of the Covid-19 cases reported in India last week were from two states -- Maharashtra (21 per cent) and Kerala (32 per cent).

He said 80 per cent of the new Covid cases in India are reported from 90 districts in 15 states and Union Territories, which indicate the need for focussed attention in these areas.

He also said 66 districts across 17 states and UTs reported COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10 per cent in the week ending July 8.

He noted no case of Lambda variant of COVID-19 has been reported in India.