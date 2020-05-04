CRPF headquarters sealed after driver tests COVID positive

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here has been sealed till Monday after a bus driver of the paramilitary wing was found to be coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday.

The largest paramilitary force's headquarters based in south Delhi's CGO complex was sealed on Saturday soon after the driver's COVID-19 report was found positive.

The driver, who is employed at the CRPF headquarters for several years, was tested after he exhibited some symptoms of the deadly virus.

"Soon after a bus driver was found positive, the CRPF headquarters was closed for sanitisation. The headquarters'' building will be opened after the sanitisation drive is over.