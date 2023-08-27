Culture unites humanity: PM

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said culture has an inherent potential to unite. It enables us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Addressing on the concluding day of the G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting here on Saturday in virtual mode, he said, "Your work holds immense significance for the entire humanity."



Welcoming the ministers from the G20 countries, invitee nations and delegates from international organisations, he, welcomed Varanasi, also known as Kashi, which happens to be his parliamentary constituency he said it is not just the world's oldest living city, and not far from it is located Sarnath, where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon. Modi said that Kashi is said to be the city of "Sugyaan, Dharma and Satyarāśi”- a treasure chest of knowledge, duty, and truth.

It is indeed the cultural and spiritual capital of India. Modi said culture has an inherent potential to unite. It enables us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives. And therefore, your work holds immense significance for the entire humanity. He said that the people of India are very proud of their eternal and diverse culture.

“We attach great value to our Intangible Cultural Heritage. We have been working hard to preserve and revitalize our heritage sites. We have mapped our cultural assets and artists, not just at the national level, but also at the level of all villages in India,” he added.

The Prime Minister explained how the country is building several centres to celebrate India’s diverse cultural heritage, and the prime among them are the tribal museums in different parts of the country. These museums showcase the vibrant culture of India’s tribal communities.

Vishwakarma Yojana to be rolled out soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the PM Vishwakarma Yojana which would be rolled out soon. Addressing the G-20 Culture ministers meeting at Varanasi virtually he said the scheme would be launched with an initial outlay of 1.8 billion dollars, it will create an eco-system of support for traditional artisans. It will enable them to flourish in their crafts and contribute to the preservation of India's rich cultural heritage.