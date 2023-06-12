Curb on flying drones during Rath Yatra

Puri: A set of guidelines has been issued by the police to curb unregulated use of drones during Rath Yatra in Puri. The guidelines will be strictly followed from Rath Yatra day till Niladri Bije of the sibling deities of the 12th century shrine.

“It has been observed that during the Rath Yatra, many private persons/drone operators use drones for taking pictures and videos for various purposes. Unregulated drone usage by inexperienced drone operators poses risk to the safety of devotees. In the past, legal action against a few private persons for violating Drone Rules has been taken,” an advisory issued by the Puri Police stated.

Puri Police had issued the advisory on flying drones from June 20 to July 1 taking into consideration the safety and security of Jagannath temple, Gundicha temple, chariots of the deities and devotees.