Customs Detains Air India flight Attendants In Kochi With 1487 Grams Of Gold

A member of the Air India cabin crew was detained at Kochi Airport on Wednesday for smuggling gold, according to the Customs Preventive Commissionerate. Shafi, a Wayanad native, was detained by the Customs Preventive Commissionerate in Kochi while in possession of 1487 kilos of gold.



The Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service's Shafi was a cabin staff member, and the Customs Preventive Commissionerate had obtained secret intelligence that he was bringing gold.



The goal was to pass through the green channel by encasing the hands in gold, covering the shirt's sleeve, and wrapping it around the hands. The officials stated that he is currently being questioned more.

Chennai Customs reported that two travellers who had flown in from Singapore had been detained on Wednesday for possessing 6.8 kg of gold worth Rs 3.32 crores. The passengers landed in Chennai from Singapore using the AI-347 and 6E-52.