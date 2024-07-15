Cuttack hospital fire: Infant dies during treatment

Cuttack: An 11-day-old infant died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Shishu Bhawan a day after being evacuated from a nursing home in Cuttack after a fire broke out on Saturday. The infant belonged to Chandbali in Bhadrak district. There was no fire-related injury on the body of the baby, sources said.

The infant was among the 45 patients evacuated after the fire broke out at the private hospital in Purighat area of Cuttack. Altogether, 45 patients, including 17 newborns, were evacuated after the fire mishap.

Cuttack Collector Arindam Dakua had said that the 17 newborns had been shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) and as many adults to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here. The rest were taken to other hospitals in the city.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the nursing home around 3.30 pm. Three fire tenders were used to douse the blaze and the operation lasted for nearly two hours.

A total of 45 patients were safely rescued from the hospital. Seventeen of them were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, 17 children were sent to Sishu Bhawan and 11 others shifted to different private hospitals, officials said.

“We first rescued around 10 patients from the ICU and then rescued the newborns. In the meantime, we doused the flames and then dealt with the smoke,” said Assistant Fire Service Officer Sanjeeb Behera.

It was suspected that the fire broke out due to an electric short-circuit, officials said, adding that the exact cause could only be ascertained after an investigation.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling had said, “I have directed the DG of Fire Services to conduct an inquiry into the incident. After getting the report, we will take action.”

Expressing concern over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Fire Services to ensure strict implementation of all the rules related to fire safety, an official statement said.

Majhi described it as an unfortunate incident and said organisations that save people’s lives need to be more careful.

He announced that all medical expenses of the patients would be borne by the State government.