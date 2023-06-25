CVoter Survey: A huge majority satisfied with Modi foreign policy

New Delhi: An exclusive series of snap polls conducted across India by CVoter to gauge public opinion during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US reveals that a majority are satisfied with the manner in which the Narendra Modi regime is conducting foreign policy.

As expected, there is a divergence of views between those who support the BJP and those who support opposition parties. The question asked during the snap poll was: Are you satisfied with the foreign policy of the Modi regime? Overall, about seven out of ten respondents are of the opinion that they are either fully satisfied or satisfied to some extent by the foreign policy of the Modi regime. Amongst respondents who support the BJP, three fourth of them are fully satisfied with the foreign policy of the Modi regime.

In contrast, four out of every ten respondents, who support opposition parties, are fully satisfied. Incidentally, the overall percentage of respondents who seem to approve of the foreign policy of the Modi regime is in tandem with the popularity and approval ratings of Prime Minister Modi during CVoter surveys.

On June 24, PM Modi completed a highly successful state visit that has resulted in many pathbreaking agreements in the defence, telecom, semiconductor, energy, education and other frontier technology sectors including space exploration and quantum computing.

President Joe Biden invited PM Modi for a private dinner at the White House apart from the ceremonial reception and official banquet attended by over 500 guests. During the state visit, PM Modi became the first Indian leader to address a joint session of the US Congress on two occasions. Apart from meeting dozens of CEOs of multinationals, PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora twice in New York and Washington.