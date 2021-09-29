CWMA Orders Karnataka To Transfer The Remaining Water To Tamil Nadu And Dismisses The Mekedatu Issue

Facing strong objection from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) urged Karnataka to promptly deliver the balance quantum of water owed to Tamil Nadu, whilst dropping debate on the Mekedatu reservoir project.



After Tamil Nadu claimed that the issue was under judicial review, the CWMA's 14th meeting in the national capital skipped discussing Karnataka's Mekedatu project proposal. Kerala and Puducherry were also against it.

According to a statement from the State government, Karnataka has been asked to provide the water owed to Tamil Nadu as soon as possible, citing CWMA chairman S K Halder. He said that the meeting covered a wide range of topics affecting the four states. The Mekedatu dam proposal was not discussed since Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry were against it and just when all four states will co-operate, then only it can be explored.

The resolution reached at today 's session will be revisited at the CWMA's 15th meeting on October 7, as per the announcement. At today 's discussion, Tamil Nadu claimed that the neighbouring state had not provided the full amount of water that the Supreme Court had ordered.

The state released that Karnataka had only provided 85.8 TMC water instead of 119.5 TMC water until September 26. Tamil Nadu contended that Karnataka should indeed be ordered to deliver the surplus as well as the quota for the month of October promptly so that paddy planting in the Delta region may be protected.