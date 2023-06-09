Cyclone Biparjoy turns into ‘very severe cyclonic storm’

New Delhi: Cyclone 'Biparjoy', the first storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year, is currently centered about 860km west-southwest of Goa. It is now a very severe cyclone which is expected to intensify further in the next 48 hours.

According to forecasting agencies, the storm reportedly has been undergoing "rapid intensification", escalating from just a cyclonic circulation to a severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, defying earlier predictions.

The cyclonic storm is currently over east-central Arabian Sea and would move north-northwestwards, the IMD said in a bulletin. The cyclone currently has a windspeed between 135-145 kmph.

Atmospheric conditions and cloud mass indicate that the system is likely to sustain the strength of a very severe cyclone till June 12.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to affect the coastlines of Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The Gujarat government has said that it is fully prepared to tackle with possible natural calamities. Fishermen are advised not to venture into such cyclone-hit areas in the Arabian Sea and those who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the IMD said earlier.