Cyclone Michaung: Kharge urges Centre to give assistance to state govts

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of life due to the impact of Cyclone 'Michaung' in Tamil Nadu and urged the Centre to give every possible assistance to the states.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "It is distressing to witness the impact of Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, where precious lives have been lost. The cyclone is expected to make its presence felt in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, and may cause heavy rains in Jharkhand.
"All the state governments must receive every possible assistance from the Union Government in this hour of need. We must be together to avert any crisis. I request the Congress workers to provide all help to fellow citizens. Safety of the people is paramount," he said.
Cyclone Michaung led to the disruption of normal life in Tamil Nadu on Monday, with Chennai being the worst affected.
Heavy rainfall has lashed the state capital, resulting in waterlogging of subways and arterial roads.