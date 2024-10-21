Cyclonic storm likely to hit Odisha- Bengal coast by Oct 24

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata: A cyclonic circulation over the North Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds in both the states, the Met office said on Sunday.

According to weather officials, wind speeds along and off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts are anticipated to reach 60 km/h from October 23, increasing to 120 km/h from Oct 24 night to October 25 morning. Fishermen of both the states have been advised against venturing into the sea from Oct 23 to 26 as the condition is likely to remain rough.

The weather system is likely to develop into a low-pressure area by Monday afternoon, intensifying into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal by Oct 22 and subsequently evolving into a cyclonic storm by Oct 24, the Met office said, adding that it is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall across many areas, with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours in the coastal areas of Bengal and Odisha from Oct 23 to 25.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system is likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm. He said parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 onwards. "Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," he told a local TV channel in Bhubaneswar.

