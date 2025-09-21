Dadasaheb Phalke Award for superstar Mohanlal

New Delhi: Actor Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, for 2023, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Saturday.

Mohanlal will receive the award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

“On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” the ministry wrote on X. Mohanlal made his acting debut in 1978 with the film Thiranottam. He initially gained recognition in 1980 by playing the lead antagonist in Manjil Virinja Pookkal.

Some of his notable films include T P Balagopalan MA (1986), for which he won his first Kerala State Film Award, and the comedy Nadodikkattu (1987).

Other successful films of Mohanlal include Kireedam, Manichithrathazhu, Bharatham, Drishyam, Lucifer, Pulimurugan, Drishyam 2, and the recently released L2: Empuraan.

He has won multiple awards, including five National Film Awards and two Padma honours from the Government of India.

His latest film, Hridayapoorvam, is set to drop on JioHotstar on September 26.

Actor-producer Mohan Babu congratulated Mohanlal for receiving the honour. “Congratulations to my brother @Mohanlal on being awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Long overdue. Congratulations,” the 73-year-old veteran star wrote.

Last year, actor Mithun Chakraborty was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2022.