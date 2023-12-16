Live
Dalai Lama offers prayers in Mahabodhi Temple
Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, on Saturday recited prayers in front of the statue of Buddha in the inner sanctum of the Mahabodhi temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar and prayed to overcome difficulties.
As he was leaving the temple, His Holiness told the media, "I feel it's a great honour to be able to come to this sacred place and pray before this special statue of the Buddha."
"These days things in our world, particularly in relation to the climate, are becoming very difficult. We are fortunate to be able to pray to the Buddha that we may overcome these difficulties and if, due to the power of this place, our prayers are more effective--that's good."
On Friday, following the teachings he gave at Sed-Gyued monastery in Salugara, The Dalai Lama flew from Bagdogra to Gaya. On arriving at Bodh Gaya, he was given a brief formal welcome at the main Tibetan monastery, Gaden Phelgyeling.
On Saturday, His Holiness visited the temple hall at Gaden Phelgyeling, where he paid his respects before the statues of the Buddha.
This temple was originally constructed in 1938 by a Ladakhi Lama named Ngawang Samten. Returning to Tibet, he offered it to the Tibetan government.
In 1951, Dhardo Rinpoche was appointed Abbot and under his supervision monastic quarters were constructed in 1952.
It was at this time that His Holiness gave the monastery the name Gaden Phelgyeling. In 1965, when he was appointed Gaden Tripa, Ling Rinpoche also became Abbot of this monastery.