Dalai Lama postpones Sikkim visit

The office of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Sunday announced postponement of his scheduled visit to Sikkim from October 16 to 22 owing to natural calamity there.

“In view of the recent disaster in Sikkim caused by floods and the ongoing focus of the state machinery in relief efforts, the planned visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Gangtok and Salugara scheduled from October 16 to 22 has been postponed until further notice,” an official statement said.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Our prayers are with the people and state of Sikkim,” it added.