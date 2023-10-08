Live
- 24 researchers of UoH figure in the Global top 2% of highly cited researchers
- 5 effective classroom management strategies
- How can one make zero-odour homes
- Annual Sports meet concluded at NASR
- IIT-K introduces new PG programmes
- WhatsApp working on 'secret code' creation feature for locked chats on Android
- CBI raid at Kolkata Mayor’s residence concludes after over 10 hours
- Amazon, Flipkart begin festive season war as India looks at Rs 90K cr worth sales
- Govt releases roadmap for national green hydrogen mission
- Exciting trailer for 'Mystery' unveiled
Just In
Dalai Lama postpones Sikkim visit
Highlights
The office of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Sunday announced postponement of his scheduled visit to Sikkim from October 16 to 22 owing to natural calamity there.
The office of Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Sunday announced postponement of his scheduled visit to Sikkim from October 16 to 22 owing to natural calamity there.
“In view of the recent disaster in Sikkim caused by floods and the ongoing focus of the state machinery in relief efforts, the planned visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Gangtok and Salugara scheduled from October 16 to 22 has been postponed until further notice,” an official statement said.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Our prayers are with the people and state of Sikkim,” it added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS