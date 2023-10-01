Dalai Lama to take rest due to persistent cold, says his office

Live
Dharamsala: On the advice of personal physicians, His Holiness the Dalai Lama will take rest due to a persistent cold, his office said on Sunday.
“In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days,” office of His Holiness said in a statement.
“We kindly request everyone's understanding.”
However, His Holiness will give two days of teachings at the request of the Sikkim government as per the scheduled program on October 11 and 12.
This visit holds significant cultural and spiritual importance, as it marks a renewed connection between the Tibetan spiritual leader and the people of Sikkim.