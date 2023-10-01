  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Dalai Lama to take rest due to persistent cold, says his office

Dalai Lama
x

Dalai Lama

Highlights

On the advice of personal physicians, His Holiness the Dalai Lama will take rest due to a persistent cold, his office said on Sunday.

Dharamsala: On the advice of personal physicians, His Holiness the Dalai Lama will take rest due to a persistent cold, his office said on Sunday.

“In view of the scheduled teachings from October 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days,” office of His Holiness said in a statement.

“We kindly request everyone's understanding.”

However, His Holiness will give two days of teachings at the request of the Sikkim government as per the scheduled program on October 11 and 12.

This visit holds significant cultural and spiritual importance, as it marks a renewed connection between the Tibetan spiritual leader and the people of Sikkim.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X