Dalit women take out rally against Tehsildar

Nimapara: More than 200 women activists took out a rally from Nimapara Bus stand to SDPO office through main market on Friday.

They raised slogans against Nimapara tehsildar for alleged nexus with local political leader to evict 15 dalit families in Villigram G P of Nimapara Block. Dalit Mahasangha leader Bijoy Kumar Sethi led the rally and submitted a memorandum to Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Odisha through SDPO.

They have alleged that the local Minister have a plot near Jhampulakuda village where 15 dalit families are staying nearby since long. Legislator wants to evict the dalits by using the tehsil administration.

Tehsildar S Priyadarsini said some families have encroached government land for which eviction notice has been issued. SDPO D Mishra said, allegation against tehsildar and minister have received by me which has been forwarded to RDC, Odisha, Cuttack for action at their end. The Mahasangha have threatened for dire consequences if any irregularities is done to dalits by tehsildar and local legislator.