Dasara Gift For Central Staff: Cabinet approves 3% DA, DR hike

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.

The hike in DA comes ahead of festivals such as Dasara and Diwali. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this will benefit about 49.2 lakh central government employees and 68.7 lakh pensioners.