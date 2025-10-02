Live
- City reverberates with devotion on Dasara eve
- Men’s Ethnic Wear Trends This Dussehra 2025
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Messages, Quotes, Greetings, and Status to Share on Bapu’s 156th Birth Anniversary
- Happy Dussehra 2025: Best Wishes, Messages, and Greetings to Share on Vijayadashami Celebrating the Spirit of Victory
- Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Remembering Bapu on His 156th Birth Anniversary
- CPI seeks all-party meet on irrigation projects
- CM to visit UAE ahead of partnership summit
- AP showcases investment potential at Japan biz forum
- CRDA officials welcome Malaysian delegation
- Gandhi Hill: CM Naidu to inaugurate development works today
Dasara Gift For Central Staff: Cabinet approves 3% DA, DR hike
Highlights
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.
The hike in DA comes ahead of festivals such as Dasara and Diwali. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this will benefit about 49.2 lakh central government employees and 68.7 lakh pensioners.
Next Story