  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Dasara Gift For Central Staff: Cabinet approves 3% DA, DR hike

Dasara Gift For Central Staff: Cabinet approves 3% DA, DR hike
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief...

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners.

The hike in DA comes ahead of festivals such as Dasara and Diwali. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that this will benefit about 49.2 lakh central government employees and 68.7 lakh pensioners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick