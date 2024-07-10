  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Death of children very painful: Modi

Death of children very painful: Modi
x
Highlights

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the deaths of innocent children in war, conflict, or...

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the deaths of innocent children in war, conflict, or terrorist attacks are ‘very painful’. This statement came a day after Ukraine reported a deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv's main children's hospital.

Sitting alongside Putin during their formal talks in Kremlin, Modi said, "If innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X