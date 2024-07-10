Live
- Guntur: Collector, SP inspect sand stock points
- Alliance University to Host International School Leaders’ Summit 3.0
- Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
- Tech creating new challenges: President Droupadi Murmu
- Harmony with nature need of the hour: Murmu
- SC seeks Odisha govt reply on Dara remission plea
- TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh
- Vedangi aims to smash global cycle speed record
- Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled
- Lord Balabhadra’s idol falls on servitors, 9 hurt
Just In
Death of children very painful: Modi
Highlights
Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the deaths of innocent children in war, conflict, or...
Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the deaths of innocent children in war, conflict, or terrorist attacks are ‘very painful’. This statement came a day after Ukraine reported a deadly Russian missile strike on Kyiv's main children's hospital.
Sitting alongside Putin during their formal talks in Kremlin, Modi said, "If innocent children are murdered; if innocent children die, it is heart-wrenching."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS