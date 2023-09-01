Decision on INDIA convenor after talks

Live
Mumbai: A decision on who will be convenor of the opposition bloc INDIA will be taken after deliberations during its meetings on Thursday and Friday here, senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said. Chavan, who heads the organising committee of the opposition bloc, said all preparations have been completed for the two-day event, which will start with an informal meeting of representatives of 28 political parties this evening to discuss various items, including the agenda for Friday.
"The formal deliberations will begin at 10:30 am on Friday. The issue of convenor will also come up for discussion in the informal meet as well as tomorrow. All parties will decide on the convenor, many names are there," Chavan said. "Development of the country and issues facing it will be on the agenda. Staying together will benefit all the INDIA bloc partners," said the former chief minister.
As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai. Chavan dubbed the meeting of the BJP and its allies in the state on Thursday and Friday as a stunt.