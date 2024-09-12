Decisions taken by CM so far: How is Kejriwal running govt from jail? Asks BJP

New Delhi: The BJP MLAs, who have demanded dismissal of the AAP government in Delhi, on Wednesday posed several questions to the ruling party asking it to explain how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running the government from jail and furnish a list of decisions taken by him in the last five months.

In a joint press conference, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta posed 10 questions to the AAP and demanded it to furnish a list of decisions taken by Chief Minister Kejriwal from the jail.

Senior AAP leader and minister Atishi retaliating to the BJP MLAs memorandum submitted to the President on Tuesday alleged that the opposition was "conspiring" to topple the Kejriwal government forcing the President's rule in Delhi. The memorandum was subsequently forwarded by the President's secretariat to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for "proper attention".

Gupta said that if the AAP fails to reply to the 10 questions, it will be clear that the ruling party has no answers to the "constitutional crisis" and "violations of Constitution" and its government is "guilty". He also sought reply of the AAP over why no meeting of the National Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by Kejriwal was held in the last eight months, the Cabinet meetings held in last five months and decisions taken in it, and why the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations were not implemented to strengthen the MCD's financial condition. Kejriwal is in judicial custody at the Tihar Jail since his arrest on March 21 in the excise policy case.