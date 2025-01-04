Decorative lighting a big charm of Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Yogi government is sparing no effort to make Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj the grandest celebration of Sanatan Dharma, attracting crores of devotees across India and the world. For the convenience of devotees visiting the holy Triveni Sangam, over 1,400 multilingual signages have been strategically installed, with 610 in the city area and 800 in the fairgrounds. The vibrant and thematic decorations throughout Prayagraj instil a sense of pride and awe among visitors. From mesmerizing thematic and facade lighting to intricately designed pillars, installations, murals, and artworks, the city has been transformed into a visual spectacle.

The PWD has already completed signage installation in the city, and over 90% of the fairground signages are in place, ensuring devotees of all languages can navigate effortlessly to their destinations. These enhancements promise to make Mahakumbh 2025 an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

A flurry of beautification projects is underway to enhance Prayagraj’s grandeur for Mahakumbh 2025. The Municipal Corporation is driving progress in thematic lighting, with 95% of the 3,540 decorative poles installed. Their brilliance is captivating residents and visitors alike. The Tourism Department has almost completed facade lighting at all eight designated sites, doubling the charm of religious and historically significant locations.