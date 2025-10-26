Deep Narayan Singh: Bihar’s Chief Minister Who Served Only 18 Days

In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, The Indian Express continues its series chronicling the state’s political journey through its 23 chief ministers—from S.K. Sinha to Nitish Kumar. The second installment focuses on Deep Narayan Singh, who held office for just 18 days, stepping in after the death of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Sinha.

Singh’s short-lived tenure marked a crucial but overlooked chapter in Bihar’s post-independence politics. Known for his simplicity and integrity, he assumed charge during a period of uncertainty, maintaining stability until a new leadership was chosen. Though his time in office was fleeting, it underscored the Congress party’s dominance and internal realignments in the early years of Bihar’s statehood.

Later, in 1967, Singh broke away from the Congress, joining other leaders to form the Loktantrik Congress—a move that mirrored the shifting political landscape of the time. His contribution remains significant as a symbol of principled leadership during a politically sensitive transition in Bihar’s history.