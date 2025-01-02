Live
Def Ministry declares 2025 as 'reform year'
New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Wednesday declared 2025 as the year of reforms and that the aim will be to facilitate establishment of integrated theatre commands to bolster jointness among the three ser-vices.
The reform measures would be rolled out to transform the armed
forces into a technologically-advanced combat-ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations, it said.
The ministry said the focus in 2025 will be on new domains such as cyber and space, emerging technol-ogies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, hypersonic and robotics.
"'Year of Reforms' will be a momentous step in the modernisation journey of the armed forces," De-fence Minister Rajnath Singh said.
"It will lay the foundation for unprecedented advancements in the country's defence preparedness, thus preparing to ensure the security and sovereignty of the nation amidst the challenges of the 21st century," he said.
The decision on observing 2025 as the year of reforms was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Singh.