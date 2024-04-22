Live
- Ola becomes 1st to launch ride-hailing operations at Ayodhya Airport
- LS polls: Akali Dal extends support to INLD in Haryana
- IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians bat first against Rajasthan Royals in Hardik Pandya's 100th game
- Gujarat's Padma awardees include pioneers in medicine, literature and beyond
- Jagan Mohan Reddy's family assets soar to Rs 757 crore
- High concentration of artificial sweetener in cake linked to girl's death in Punjab: Report
- Govt bonds worth Rs 32,000 crore to be auctioned on April 26
- EC orders fresh polls in 8 polling stations in Arunachal on Wednesday
- Google Chrome Users at High Risk of Hacking; How to Safe
- President of QS University Rankings lauds India for highest performance growth among all G20 nations
Just In
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Hails Siachen As Beacon Of India's Resilience
- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds Siachen's significance as a symbol of India's courage and fortitude during his visit.
- He conducts a security review, praises soldiers' sacrifices, and commemorates the 40th anniversary of 'Operation Meghdoot.'
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a visit to Siachen on Monday, describing it as the epitome of India's courage, resilience, and determination. Singh conducted an on-site assessment of the security situation in the region, emphasizing the critical role Siachen plays in India's military readiness.
In his remarks, Singh likened Siachen to the capital cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, stating that just as these cities hold significance in various domains, Siachen symbolizes the spirit of bravery and fortitude. He visited a forward post situated at an altitude of 15,100 feet, where he received briefings on troop readiness and the prevailing security conditions, according to a statement from the Defence Ministry.
During his interaction with soldiers, Singh expressed gratitude for their sacrifices, emphasizing that their unwavering presence ensures the safety of every citizen. He commended their bravery, highlighting that their actions on the icy glacier would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations.
Singh underscored the significance of Siachen as more than just territory, asserting it as a symbol of India's sovereignty and resolve. Reflecting on the 40th anniversary of "Operation Meghdoot," he hailed it as a proud milestone in India's military history, recognizing the success of establishing control over the Siachen Glacier in April 1984.
The Defence Minister's visit to Siachen follows his recent trip to Leh on March 24, where he celebrated Holi with troops. Originally scheduled earlier, his Siachen visit was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.