Defence Ministry signs deal for eight Fast Patrol Vessels

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Monday signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) for construction of eight Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard at a total project cost of Rs 473 crore, an official statement said.

The contract was signed by the Ministry's Joint Secretary, Maritime and Systems, Dinesh Kumar and GSL Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore B.B. Nagpal (retd) here.

These surface platforms will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL under Buy (Indian-IDDM) Category.

These eight high speed vessels will be based along the coast with capability to operate in shallow waters and enhance the security apparatus along the vast coastline, the statement said, adding that while meeting the objectives of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', it would boost the indigenous shipbuilding capability and increase employment opportunities in the sector.

The contract will further boost the government's resolve of making India a defence manufacturing hub which caters to not only the domestic needs but also the export market.

For effective command and control, the maritime zones of India are divided into five Coast Guard Regions, namely, North-West, West, East, North-East and Andaman and Nicobar, with the respective Regional Headquarters located at Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Port Blair.

Each region, commanded by Officers of the rank of Inspector General, are further divided into twelve Coast Guard Districts, one each for the nine coastal states on the mainland, two in the Andaman and Nicobar Region, and one at Kavaratti in the Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands.

Each Coast Guard District comprises of one or more Coast Guard Stations. In addition, there are Coast Guard Air Stations (CGAS) and Air Enclaves (CGAE) for air operations from various locations along the coastline.