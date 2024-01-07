Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of Patanjali Gurukulam

Whatever we got from the country, we have to return it to this country. Following the footsteps of Maharishi Dayanand, we have kept nationalism supreme over Yogadharma. On one hand Maharishi Dayanand talked about Veda Dharma, Sanatan Dharma and on the other hand he prepared sacrificers who would sacrifice everything for the national religion. Patanjali will prepare flag bearers of Gurukul Sanatan who will propagate Indian culture all over the world.



General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Acharya Balkrishna Ji said that Swami Darshanand Ji had a dream by starting this institution with limited resources, which Revered Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj is realizing. This institution has seen the glory of its youth. Somewhere this institution was moving towards its old age, but with the tenacity and efforts of Swamiji, it will again regain its past glory.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Mohan Yadav said that Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram in Treta and Yogeshwar Krishna in Dwapar received education in Gurukuls. Swami Ramdev ji is giving glory to the Gurukuliya tradition by becoming the conductor of the same glorious Gurukuliya tradition.

The famous Honorable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Gurukul is a special word where the Guru paves the way for the disciple by educating him considering him as the family leader.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Amity Group Chairman were present in the program. Ashok Chauhan, Baba Balaknath Ji Maharaj, Laxman Guru Ji, Akhara Parishad President Swami Ravindrapuri Ji Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Harichetananand Ji Maharaj, Swami Yatishwaranand, Shri Satyapal, Dhansingh Rawat, Ramesh Paukhriyal ‘Nishank’, Shobhit Garg, Madan Kaushik, Pranab Singh ‘Champion’, Rakesh Tikait, Suresh Chandra Arya, Acharya Swadesh, Vinay Arya, Dayanand Chauhan, Swami Aryavesh, Acharya Sumesha, Acharya Sukama, Sushil Chauhan, Swami Sampurnanand and almost all the scholars of Arya Samaj, bhajan preacher and saintly great man, all the revered Acharya Mahamandaleshwar and Saint Mahatma of Haridwar, Mahasabha of Gurukul Jwalapur and all the officers and members of the governing body, unit heads, officers, employees and sanyasi brothers and sisters of all the units associated with Patanjali were present.