Delhi AQI 'very poor' despite rain

New Delhi: Despite light rainfall in the national capital, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category at 342 on Thursday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 is in the 'very poor' and 'moderate' categories.



"The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to improve owing to good rainfall activity and crossover to reach in 'poor' category on January 6,"the air quality and weather bulletin said.



It added that the AQI is likely to improve further and remain in the moderate category on January 7 and 8.



"The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 05-10 kmph, generally cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning on January 6. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the East/Southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 08-15 kmph, generally cloudy sky with very light rain/drizzle and moderate fog in the morning on January 7.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from Southeast direction of Delhi with wind speed 15-22 kmph, generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) on January 8," the bulletin added.

