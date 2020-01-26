Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal-Amit Shah's Twitter Wars

Both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have their armies of Twitter sharpshooters gunning at one another on the popular microblogging site. The slugfests on social media channels have only intensified with elections barely over 10 days away.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been leading this social media campaign from the front, taking on BJP heavyweights. Among such face-offs have been his exchanges with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah which have been getting sharper as the elections are approaching.

In a tweet the AAP chief criticised Shah for ridiculing the people of Delhi, as he put it. Speaking of the AAP government's achievements, Kejriwal is seen saying, "whatever I did, I did with the cooperation of the people of Delhi."

Kejriwal went to say that the Home Minister at first commented that the AAP government had not installed CCTV cameras but changed tack when someone sent him a video from a CCTV camera near where Shah was making his speech. He then said that Kejriwal had not installed enough cameras.

Kejriwal remarked that Delhi has 2,00,000 CCTV cameras and that if needed, the AAP government would install 10,00,000 cameras. He asked Amit Shah to extend a helping hand to the Delhi government.

The AAP chief recalled that Amit Shah had observed that the school system in Delhi is below par. "Please do not insult our teachers or students who work so hard....say what you want about Kejriwal, but do not undermine our school system, our teachers and students", he added.









I invite Amit Shah ji to come visit any Delhi govt school with me. I will cancel all my appointments for him. Politics on education is a positive change, but dirty politics is not welcome. pic.twitter.com/WC3N5oiWyD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

Home minister Amit Shah posted a tweet about his visit to a BJP worker's house in Delhi and thanked the family for its hospitality.

यमुना विहार, दिल्ली के अपने कार्यकर्ता मनोज जी के यहाँ भोजन किया। उनके परिवार की आत्मीयता व आतिथ्य के लिए हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।



भाजपा एक राजनीतिक दल नहीं एक परिवार है, जिसका हर सदस्य इसकी असली शक्ति है। हम सभी को मिलकर सशक्त भाजपा-सशक्त भारत की कल्पना को साकार करना है। pic.twitter.com/ODd32etH2n — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2020

The AAP chief picked up the tweet and urged Amit Shah to ask his party workers and followers about the improved quality of education in Delhi schools, 24 x 7 power supply, and other facilities provided by the Delhi government. Kejriwal remarked that he took care of the people of the national capital as their eldest son.





आप भाजपा समर्थकों से ज़रूर पूछिएगा 5 साल उनके बच्चों की पढ़ाई का ख्याल किसने रखा,उनके लिए 24 घंटे बिजली किसने की,जब आपने इतनी महंगाई कर दी तो उनके बिजली पानी बस यात्रा फ़्री करके किसने उन्हें गले लगाया? ये सब मेरे दिल्ली परिवार के लोग हैं सर,मैंने इनका बड़ा बेटा बनके ख्याल रखा है https://t.co/7SPUk1s1ZW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Amit Shah in a tweet, claimed that in a survey of 21 cities, Delhi water was of the poorest quality.





बवाना (दिल्ली): AAP ने घरों में पाइपलाइन से RO से भी बढ़िया पानी पहुंचाने का वादा किया था लेकिन आज 21 शहरों के सर्वे में सबसे गंदा पानी दिल्ली का है।



जो दिल्ली जल बोर्ड ₹178 करोड़ के मुनाफे में था, वो आज ₹800 करोड़ के घाटे में है जिसके अध्यक्ष खुद अरविन्द केजरीवाल हैं। pic.twitter.com/wKBEOMtsJn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 25, 2020

In the days to come, the war of words on social media platforms is likely to get worse, as things appear.