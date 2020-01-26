Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal-Amit Shah's Twitter Wars

Delhi Assembly Elections: Arvind Kejriwal-Amit Shah
Highlights

Both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have their armies of Twitter sharpshooters gunning at one another on the popular microblogging site.

Both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have their armies of Twitter sharpshooters gunning at one another on the popular microblogging site. The slugfests on social media channels have only intensified with elections barely over 10 days away.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been leading this social media campaign from the front, taking on BJP heavyweights. Among such face-offs have been his exchanges with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah which have been getting sharper as the elections are approaching.

In a tweet the AAP chief criticised Shah for ridiculing the people of Delhi, as he put it. Speaking of the AAP government's achievements, Kejriwal is seen saying, "whatever I did, I did with the cooperation of the people of Delhi."

Kejriwal went to say that the Home Minister at first commented that the AAP government had not installed CCTV cameras but changed tack when someone sent him a video from a CCTV camera near where Shah was making his speech. He then said that Kejriwal had not installed enough cameras.

Kejriwal remarked that Delhi has 2,00,000 CCTV cameras and that if needed, the AAP government would install 10,00,000 cameras. He asked Amit Shah to extend a helping hand to the Delhi government.

The AAP chief recalled that Amit Shah had observed that the school system in Delhi is below par. "Please do not insult our teachers or students who work so hard....say what you want about Kejriwal, but do not undermine our school system, our teachers and students", he added.



Home minister Amit Shah posted a tweet about his visit to a BJP worker's house in Delhi and thanked the family for its hospitality.

The AAP chief picked up the tweet and urged Amit Shah to ask his party workers and followers about the improved quality of education in Delhi schools, 24 x 7 power supply, and other facilities provided by the Delhi government. Kejriwal remarked that he took care of the people of the national capital as their eldest son.


Meanwhile, Amit Shah in a tweet, claimed that in a survey of 21 cities, Delhi water was of the poorest quality.


In the days to come, the war of words on social media platforms is likely to get worse, as things appear.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Three capital bill: Legislative council chairman announces two select committees!26 Jan 2020 10:46 AM GMT

Three capital bill: Legislative council chairman announces two select committees!

2nd T20I: All-round India ease past New Zealand to take 2-0 series lead
2nd T20I: All-round India ease past New Zealand to take 2-0...
ABVP wins 5 of 11 seats in Gujarat varsity polls
ABVP wins 5 of 11 seats in Gujarat varsity polls
Bringing in
Bringing in 'Super Positivity' for Peace and Success in Life
TDP to keep away from assembly session on Monday
TDP to keep away from assembly session on Monday

More From Entertainment

More >>
"Gabru…" Song From Shubh Mangal Saavshan Will Be Out Soon…26 Jan 2020 9:52 AM GMT

'Gabru…' Song From Shubh Mangal Saavshan Will Be Out Soon…

Get Ready To Witness The Glimpse Of De
Get Ready To Witness The Glimpse Of De'V'il And Sa'V'iour…
Pradeep Machiraju
Pradeep Machiraju's Debut Film '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela'
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev Kulkarni No More
Popular Kannada Show Demandappo Demandu Presenter Sanjeev...
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The
HBD Ravi Teja: Here Is The 'Krack' Title Poster…


Top