Delhi Assembly Elections: Big Fights In The Fray

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from the New Delhi constituency for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on February 8. The BJP has fielded an advocate and social media influencer, Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal. However, Yadav from BJP's Yuva Morcha or youth wing, is seen as a lightweight against the incumbent chief minister. Congress candidate, Romesh Sabharwal is seen as no match to the sitting chief minister.

The Delhi Chief Minister had in 2013 and 2015 defeated three-time Congress Chief Minister and party heavyweight, Sheila Dikshit and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Kejriwal, stormed to power in Delhi winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015.

Deputy chief minister, AAP's Manish Sisodia will take on Ravi Negi of BJP from the Patparganj constituency. The Congress has fielded Laxman Rawat in this triangular fight.

In Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba who crossed over to the Congress from AAP will take on Parlad Singh Sawhney from AAP and Suman Kumar Gupta of the BJP.

The Model Town constituency will see an interesting fight between Kapil Mishra of the BJP, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP and Akansha Ola of the Congress. AAP has decided to field its young spokesman, Raghav Chadha from Rajinder Nagar. Chadha will take on RP Singh of the BJP.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti will face off in Malviya Nagar, as the favourite in the three-horse race against Shailendra Singh Moti of BJP and Neetu Verma of the Congress.

Congress has fielded sitting MLA Mateen Ahmed from Seelampur. The BJP has accused Congress of giving the ticket to a man who has incited violence in Seelampur in protests against CAA and has been booked by the Delhi police. AAP's Abdul Rehman and BJP's Kaushal Mishra are also in the fray.

AAP's Atishi Marlena who lost the Lok Sabha election to BJP's Gautam Gambhir will contest from Kalkaji against BJP's Dharam Vir Singh. In Okhla Amanatullah Khan of AAP takes on Brahm Singh of the BJP and Parvez Hashmi from the Congress.

Senior AAP leader, Som Dutt will contest from Sadar Bazar against Jay Prakash of the BJP and Satbir Sharma of the Congress.