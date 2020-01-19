Delhi Assembly Elections: Will Kejriwal's Guarantee Card Power AAP Home?

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, Arvind Kejriwal is likely to release his party's Guarantee Card before the party's manifesto is released on January 26. Other senior AAP leaders are scheduled to be present on the occasion of the release of the Guarantee Card.

Kejriwal's Guarantee Card follows his report card released by AAP some time ago, which had listed the Delhi government's achievements over the past five years. "Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card" as it has been called, will spell out the promises to be fulfilled in the next five years by the AAP government, if the party is re-elected.

AAP is seen as the favourite in the three-horse race in the upcoming Delhi elections set to be held on February 8. The results are scheduled to be released on February 11.

Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita and daughter Harshita, have also been campaigning for the party in various parts of Delhi. They told the media that the feedback from the people wherever they went in Delhi, was positive.

AAP leadership is trying to stay clear of controversies including those surrounding Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Kejriwal and other AAP leaders also tried to protect the party from the blowback in the Nirbhaya case, presumably fearing any negative electoral impact. They denied the charge that there was any delay on the part of the AAP government in sending the convicts to the gallows.

The BJP's campaign has not yet gathered momentum in the national capital, while the Congress lags far behind as of now. Alka Lamba, who switched her loyalties from AAP to Congress, has been given the Chandni Chowk ticket and will take on AAP's P.S. Sawhney.

The Congress is already under attack for giving a ticket to Mateen Ahmed, a five-time MLA, from Seelampur, which was rocked by anti-CAA protests on December 17, 2019. Delhi police registered an FIR against the Mateen Ahmed in the case.