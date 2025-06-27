Delhi Assembly to Host Symposium Marking 50 Years Since Emergency

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly will host a special symposium titled “Bhartiya Loktantra aur Samvidhaan ka Sabse Andhkaarmaya Daur: Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen” on June 28, 2025, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency imposed in India between 1975 and 1977. The event will be held at the Vidhan Sabha premises.

It will be held under the banner of #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas and is envisioned as a powerful national moment of reflection. The symposium will revisit one of the most turbulent and authoritarian phases in India's democratic journey and highlight the continued relevance of constitutional values, civil liberties, and institutional independence.

The event will feature keynote addresses by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, former Union Cabinet Minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, and Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV. Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Mohan Singh Bisht, will also attend the symposium.

A wide spectrum of participants ,including constitutional experts, journalists, civil society members, former bureaucrats, and individuals who lived through the Emergency, will come together for this occasion. The day’s program will include keynote speeches, reflective panel discussions, and personal testimonies exploring the long-lasting impact of the Emergency on India’s democratic foundations.

Speaker Vijender Gupta has emphasized that the symposium will serve not only as a tribute to those who resisted the Emergency but also as a call to the younger generation. He stated that it will remind citizens to remain vigilant and actively protect democratic principles to ensure that such a dark chapter is never repeated.

To mark the occasion, a commemorative booklet titled “Apatkaal@50” will also be released. The publication is expected to offer historical insights, critical reflections, and thought-provoking commentary on the legacy of the Emergency.