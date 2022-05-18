Delhi BJP President Demands CBI Probe Into Alleged DTC Corruption

New Delhi: After launching a "Pol Khol Abhiyan" against the Aam Aadmi Party led state government, the Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi President Adesh Gupta has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

On Wednesday, Adesh Gupta held a press conference at the party's Delhi unit office, questioning governance of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that six DTC buses have caught fire in the course of a month. He further stated that before the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, there were 6200 buses in DTC fleet whose number has now depleted to mere 3700. On the other hand, the population in the national capital has risen by 20 to 25 lacs in the past 7 years, thereby increasing the dependence on public transportation. In its 2020 last state elections manifesto, AAP had mentioned that it would bring 11,000 buses once it came to power.

"The buses which are overaged, the city government has entered a pact for Rs 500 crore maintenance for such one's numbering 1000. In other words, Rs. 50 lac annually would be spent per such bus. He said the age of a bus is generally 8 to 12 years and today over 99 per cent of buses are over 12 years old. In fact, there are now 32 buses more than 12 years old while 3700 buses are 10 to 12 years old. That's Kejriwal is playing with lives of Delhiites by operating such overage buses on roads," the Delhi BJP unit President has said.

He further added, "Neither any bus is being repaired nor being improved. It's because those buses which are overage can't be repaired and had it happened one wouldn't have seen burning in the middle of the road."

Targeting AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and state transport minister Kailash Gehlot, Adesh alleged that the irregularities are happening with the knowledge of the AAP minister and that the matter should be probed by CBI.