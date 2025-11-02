Delhi BJP slams AAP for lying on improvement in Yamuna's condition

The Delhi BJP, on Sunday, lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for his attempts to spread lies on the Rekha Gupta-led government's achievements in improving the condition of the polluted Yamuna and tackling air pollution.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that in his attempt to run down the BJP government, Bharadwaj has admitted that the condition of the Yamuna was deplorable under his party's rule till January 2025.

"Driven by political malice, Saurabh Bharadwaj continues to play a game of truth and lies, denying the efforts of the Rekha Gupta government in cleaning the Yamuna and reducing air pollution," Kapoor added.

"In his eagerness to spread falsehoods about the Yamuna cleaning efforts, Bharadwaj committed a major self-goal when he said in a live video that the Yamuna has returned to its old polluted condition," he said.

The "old polluted condition" refers to the state in which the Arvind Kejriwal-Atishi government had left the Yamuna in January–February 2025, Kapoor added.

The Delhi BJP Spokesperson said AAP leader Bharadwaj's statement is an admission of the failure of the AAP government in cleaning the Yamuna despite in power for 10 years.

He has admitted that the river has returned to the same filthy condition in which the Kejriwal government had left it in January 2025.

The BJP Spokesman said AAP leader Bharadwaj's statement amounted to political self-goal.

He added that in politics, as in normal life, speaking too much often backfires, and today once again, Delhi's defeated and frustrated AAP Spokesman and leader Bharadwaj has "scored another political self-goal due to his habit of excessive talking".

Accusing the AAP leader of spreading lies, BJP leader Kapoor, in a message on X, said, "Brother Saurabh Bhardwaj ji, Today you are saying that pollution data is being manipulated by installing smog guns and sprinklers -- Brother, how did you forget that during your government's time, Environment Minister & self-proclaimed expert #GopalRai used to issue a data every morning saying that today the government has installed so many sprinklers and so many smog guns so that pollution can be reduced."

"@Saurabh_MLAgk brother, if today the government is manipulating pollution data by installing sprinklers, then why didn't this happen during your time? How much lies do you tell," BJP leader Kapoor said.