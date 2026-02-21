Delhi BJP workers protest outside Congress office, demand Rahul's apology

New Delhi: Agitated BJP workers on Saturday climbed barricades during a large protest outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi and demanded an apology from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the "shameful" protest by Youth Congress workers at the AI Summit a day earlier.

Led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, the protesters raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and displayed placards reading “Anti-national Rahul Gandhi apologise”, “Traitors”, and “No tolerance for nation’s disrespect”.

Sachdeva said: “The working style of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is extremely regrettable. Turning an international platform -- the India AI Impact Summit -- into a medium for political opposition is condemnable.”

He said the disruption at the summit, which was a crucial opportunity to showcase India’s technological progress and global leadership, was not only inappropriate but also contrary to the national interest.

In a message posted on social media, Sachdeva said: "Today, along with BJP leaders and workers, a protest was held at the Congress headquarters against attempts by Congress workers to tarnish India’s image on the global stage."

“Differences are natural in a democracy, but any attempt to harm India’s prestige at the international level is unacceptable. For such conduct and mindset, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party should publicly apologise to the country,” he added.

Sachdeva alleged that Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of anti-India forces when abroad and indulges in activities inimical to the country’s interests when present in India.

“The protest at the AI Summit has shown that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are playing into the hands of foreign forces. Their actions amount to betrayal of national interests,” he said.

Sachdeva led the protest march from the Man Singh Road roundabout to the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, condemning what he described as hooliganism by Youth Congress workers at the summit venue.

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Today, Bharatiya Janata Party workers have gathered here voluntarily in large numbers, and you can see thousands of them present.”

“Despite traffic disruptions, people in Delhi were enthusiastic that such a major summit was being hosted in the country. It is expected to bring economic benefits worth crores of rupees and generate thousands of employment opportunities. However, Rahul Gandhi displayed his frustration during the summit by organising a protest driven by political motives. The country will not forgive such actions,” he added.



